Teton Advisors Has Increased Its Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $114.09 Million; Share Value Declined

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 73,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 366,021 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 292,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.03M market cap company. The stock increased 7.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 125,430 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $183.2. About 841,334 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 133 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,635 shares. American Grp holds 6,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 17,477 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 405,674 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 20,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 771,123 shares in its portfolio. 9,500 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mgmt. Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Adage Capital Group Ltd has 669,699 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,203 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 847 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.94% or 125,941 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 1 sale for $4.41 million activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc Com (NYSE:CNS) by 9,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 104,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.59 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 340,766 shares to 362,766 shares, valued at $392.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 910,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).