Teton Advisors Has Increased By $422,545 Its Nautilus (NLS) Stake; Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Teton Advisors Inc increased Nautilus Inc (NLS) stake by 79.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 84,509 shares as Nautilus Inc (NLS)’s stock declined 54.88%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 190,540 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 106,031 last quarter. Nautilus Inc now has $48.66 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 858,397 shares traded or 64.01% up from the average. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 30/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loan and provides corporate update; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Brings Ground-Breaking Max Trainer® to the Gym; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their stakes in Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 48,806 shares traded or 40.06% up from the average. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) has risen 6.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.72% the S&P500.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $168.05 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust for 76,659 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 724,340 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 33,287 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 229,750 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Imperial Capital has “Hold” rating and $6 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Sidoti. DA Davidson downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Friday, January 18 to “Neutral” rating. Lake Street maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rating on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $8.5 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by FBR Capital.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $42,779 activity. BOLIO WAYNE M also bought $14,973 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares. The insider JOHNSON M CARL III bought $27,806.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 16,730 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 38,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). The California-based Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,175 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 10,034 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 14,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 10,700 shares. 83,296 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Invitae Corp Com stake by 48,500 shares to 65,000 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) stake by 26,448 shares and now owns 881,600 shares. Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) was reduced too.