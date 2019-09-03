Teton Advisors Has Increased Advanced Energy Inds Com (AEIS) Stake By $352,800; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding

Teton Advisors Inc increased Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (AEIS) stake by 64.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 7,200 shares as Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (AEIS)’s stock rose 2.24%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 18,400 shares with $914,000 value, up from 11,200 last quarter. Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com now has $1.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 294,477 shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS); 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,761 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 35,127 shares with $10.57M value, down from 40,888 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $14.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 258,487 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is 7.47% above currents $265.9 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Limited Liability Company holds 827 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 26,921 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,599 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% or 53,546 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 18,435 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 183,167 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 101,342 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Grp reported 17,987 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept reported 0.1% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 earnings per share, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $240.84 million for 14.77 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 373,241 shares to 444,640 valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 18,340 shares and now owns 359,225 shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was raised too.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) stake by 26,448 shares to 881,600 valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:EVC) stake by 401,293 shares and now owns 416,470 shares. Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was reduced too.

