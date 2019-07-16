Teton Advisors Has Decreased By $405,600 Its Fabrinet Shs (FN) Stake; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Position

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Fabrinet Shs (FN) stake by 50.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc sold 7,800 shares as Fabrinet Shs (FN)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 7,500 shares with $393,000 value, down from 15,300 last quarter. Fabrinet Shs now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 141,410 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,695 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 119,448 shares with $7.43M value, down from 127,143 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $165.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 22.20M shares traded or 67.62% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $1.57 million was made by Mitchell David T. on Thursday, February 7. KELLY THOMAS F sold $164,364 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Ng Toh-Seng.

Teton Advisors Inc increased Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) stake by 20,435 shares to 187,335 valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Village Super Mkt Inc Cl A New (NASDAQ:VLGEA) stake by 18,979 shares and now owns 99,360 shares. Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 13,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 11,386 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 3,057 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 15,985 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 441,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A owns 79,772 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 390,461 shares. Boston has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 13,444 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 35,712 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,939 shares.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84M for 16.06 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fabrinet had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Needham. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 13,127 shares. Buckingham Capital accumulated 21,785 shares. Moreover, Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp has 4.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acg Wealth owns 12,300 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 8,456 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 1.26 million shares. Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 20,188 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 1.15 million shares. Fosun Intll holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares. Terril Brothers stated it has 326,953 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com has 14.47 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 595 shares. Hilltop Hldg has 7,172 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Tru accumulated 3,303 shares. Co National Bank & Trust reported 113,144 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 2,820 shares to 20,165 valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 1,870 shares and now owns 34,507 shares. Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was raised too.