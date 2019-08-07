Teton Advisors Has Cut Stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by $555,408 as Market Value Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Position Has Boosted by Bloombergsen Inc

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 26,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The institutional investor held 881,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, down from 908,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 140,776 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51M, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $185.26. About 407,456 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 84,509 shares to 190,540 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

