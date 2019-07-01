Teton Advisors Has Cut Stake in Mgp Ingredients New Com (MGPI) as Share Price Declined; As Exponent (EXPO) Shares Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut by $3.29 Million Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (MGPI) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 12,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 24,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 46,060 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 57,613 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares to 213,920 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (NYSE:ETH) by 77,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Copeland Cap Mgmt holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 422,466 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Parkside Bancorporation And Tru holds 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 157 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 11,670 shares stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 14,188 shares. Stanley holds 14,887 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 666,119 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 12,302 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & invested in 56,675 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 171,986 shares. Everence Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 8,210 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 784 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 6,116 shares stake.

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13M for 44.15 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 10,177 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,783 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 441,985 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,259 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 3,898 shares. 20,853 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) owns 3,882 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gp Lc holds 688,802 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 9,592 shares. 3,205 are held by Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated. Champlain Prns Ltd Llc reported 925,220 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 74,141 shares.

