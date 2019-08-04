Teton Advisors Has Cut Stake in Entegris Com (ENTG) as Stock Price Rose; Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined While Jennison Associates Has Lifted Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 573,112 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 192,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 453,517 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.47M, up from 260,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.24M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Lc has 1.26% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 48,067 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,175 shares. 34,860 are held by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.25% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Homrich & Berg holds 14,832 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). James Invest Rech has invested 0.47% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.40 million shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 54 shares. National Pension Service reported 464,723 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.36% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 78,107 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 40,960 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $53.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 67,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 50,537 shares to 390,937 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 30,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Lc has invested 0.89% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 150,164 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 250,225 shares. 9,945 were accumulated by Cim Mangement. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,990 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,814 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 382,473 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 305 shares. Raymond James & Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 79,544 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company holds 6.33M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 1.35 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,435 shares or 0% of the stock.