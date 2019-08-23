Teton Advisors Has Cut Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Holding By $567,520; Winmark (WINA)’s Sentiment Is 1.85

Winmark Corp (WINA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 37 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 20 decreased and sold stakes in Winmark Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.59 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Winmark Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) stake by 19.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc sold 28,376 shares as Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 114,780 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 143,156 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc Com New now has $2.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 417,076 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

The stock increased 1.42% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 9,903 shares traded or 71.66% up from the average. Winmark Corporation (WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $621.27 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Franchising and Leasing. It has a 22.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Qv Investors Inc. holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation for 168,968 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 3,186 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 141,389 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,573 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc increased Twin Disc Inc Com (NASDAQ:TWIN) stake by 24,589 shares to 482,554 valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Armstrong Flooring Inc Com stake by 50,537 shares and now owns 390,937 shares. Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is -3.06% below currents $25.79 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) earned “Buy” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, March 12.