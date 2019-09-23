Teton Advisors Has Cut Cohen & Steers Com (CNS) Stake by $459,000 as Valuation Rose; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Bp Plc Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.7. About 816,354 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc Com (CNS) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc analyzed 9,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 22,610 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.81M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 23,400 shares to 330,600 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 25,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CNS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 13,913 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.32% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 27,517 shares. Eagle Asset Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 35,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,372 shares. American Int Grp Inc invested in 0% or 14,485 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 426 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 52 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 403,280 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability reported 77,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Company owns 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 300 shares. 472,223 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Biohaven Pharmaceutical: An Intriguing CNS Play – Seeking Alpha" on August 23, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 725,415 shares. Estabrook Management owns 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 6,066 shares. Manchester Llc reported 625 shares. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Com reported 62 shares. Highland Cap LP holds 40,000 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 33,744 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 291,924 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 335,311 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Pinnacle reported 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pitcairn holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 15,517 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 55,231 shares. Principal Fin Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Creative Planning holds 0% or 6,992 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" on June 24, 2019