Teton Advisors Has Boosted Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding; TFS Financial (TFSL) Has 1.15 Sentiment

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 45 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 39 cut down and sold stakes in TFS Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 32.09 million shares, up from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

Teton Advisors Inc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teton Advisors Inc acquired 28,600 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Teton Advisors Inc holds 104,186 shares with $2.41 million value, up from 75,586 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Teton Advisors Inc decreased Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 15,700 shares to 226,000 valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) stake by 12,580 shares and now owns 12,000 shares. Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Downgrade Sends Hain Celestial Shares Down 12%: Here’s What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Madison Square Garden, Hain Celestial Group, and Sarepta Therapeutics Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for HAIN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ramble On, Baby: Celestial Seasonings® and HeadCount Release Limited-Edition Tea – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. also bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13. Shares for $49.19M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 12,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 342,667 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 13D Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.45% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 136,871 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 2,400 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 29,813 shares. Proxima Cap Management Limited Liability reported 495,142 shares stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 52,210 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Cap Incorporated owns 13,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 4.28M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 60,767 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 18,954 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hain Celestial has $35 highest and $1800 lowest target. $23.40’s average target is 27.31% above currents $18.38 stock price. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Maxim Group. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $35 target. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral” rating.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 62.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.65% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation for 125,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 1.14 million shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has 1.34% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 119,867 shares.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TFS Financial declares $0.27 dividend – TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TFS Financial (TFSL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of 49% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TFSL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 161,615 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018