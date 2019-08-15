Teton Advisors Has Boosted Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Position by $4.24 Million as Valuation Rose; Papp L Roy & Associates Maintains Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 47,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 89,253 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 64,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 832,788 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,918 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US oil drillers cut rigs for sixth week in a row: Baker Hughes – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 0.11% or 9,300 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 57,300 shares. Pacific Invest holds 2,703 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New England Rech & Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Channing Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,230 shares. 1,400 are held by Gamco Et Al. Dsam Partners (London) Limited reported 1.1% stake. King Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.88% or 120,000 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,385 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 138,319 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy invested in 64,968 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0.73% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3.60 million shares. Korea reported 213,646 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 19,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 166,637 shares stake. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has 0.1% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 23,765 shares. 750 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Aperio Lc owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,034 shares. Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus Fincl reported 1,800 shares. Rk Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 147,886 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 5,397 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 37,352 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust holds 24,450 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co LP reported 0.05% stake.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4,760 shares to 6,440 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,320 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.