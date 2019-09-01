Teton Advisors Decreased By $968,660 Its Mgp Ingredients New Com (MGPI) Position; Shellback Capital LP Has Increased Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding

Shellback Capital Lp increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 150,000 shares with $24.58 million value, up from 145,000 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $23.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.24M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,375 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $119,375 were bought by Griffin Augustus C. on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset stated it has 9,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 242,422 shares. Principal Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 302 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 14,514 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 24,500 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. 4,085 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pnc Ser Group accumulated 0% or 445 shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 3,677 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited reported 962,777 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc increased American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 9,739 shares to 54,739 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 260,042 shares. Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) was raised too.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 40,000 shares to 5,000 valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mesa Air Group Inc stake by 62,462 shares and now owns 335,271 shares. Tapestry Inc was reduced too.

