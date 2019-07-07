Teton Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Circor Intl Com (CIR); Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Its Position by $565,250

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (CIR) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 18,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 170,833 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK) by 194,900 shares to 39,300 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO) by 28,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,780 shares, and cut its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). State Teachers Retirement System owns 11,057 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 10,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 18,200 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 2.74M shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 213,103 shares. Invesco Limited holds 69,734 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 233,561 shares. Intll Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,708 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 171,943 shares. Thb Asset accumulated 168,759 shares. Principal Financial Grp invested in 159,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,815 shares. Teton Advsr accumulated 0.86% or 266,986 shares.