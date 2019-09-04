Teton Advisors Boosted Twin Disc Com (TWIN) Position; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Cut Position in Chemung Financial (CHMG) as Market Valuation Declined

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (TWIN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 24,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The institutional investor held 482,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 457,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 15,748 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% . The institutional investor held 400,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, down from 412,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chemung Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 820 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.75M for 10.71 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CHMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 1.81% more from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 6,809 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 5,500 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 10,473 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Meeder Asset invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Citigroup Incorporated holds 823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Company invested in 400,731 shares or 4.48% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 763 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 7,220 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). 5,085 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 8,873 shares to 101,272 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr (XLE).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,320 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (NYSE:BERY).