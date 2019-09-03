Teton Advisors Boosted Its Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Position; Cheniere Energy Has 1.3 Sentiment

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 214 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 165 reduced and sold holdings in Cheniere Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 226.57 million shares, down from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cheniere Energy Inc in top ten holdings increased from 24 to 26 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 136 Increased: 139 New Position: 75.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 29.8% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. for 347,255 shares. Kensico Capital Management Corp owns 11.55 million shares or 15.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. has 14.16% invested in the company for 5.80 million shares. The New York-based Freshford Capital Management Llc has invested 10.6% in the stock. 3G Capital Partners Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. It has a 95.74 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67M for 74.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $85,219 was bought by Lloyd Karole.

