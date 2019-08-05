TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019; Republic Services (RSG) Sentiment Is 1.03

Republic Services Inc (RSG) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 236 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 230 cut down and sold holdings in Republic Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 180.28 million shares, down from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Republic Services Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 15 to 13 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 194 Increased: 170 New Position: 66.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $116.12 million. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It has a 60.89 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 10.08% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. for 305,447 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 483,691 shares or 5.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, General American Investors Co Inc has 4.77% invested in the company for 597,895 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 155,864 shares.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.36 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

