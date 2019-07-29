TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019; Cray (CRAY) Has 1.6 Sentiment

TESSCO Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:TESS) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. TESSCO Technologies Inc’s current price of $14.49 translates into 1.38% yield. TESSCO Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 34,244 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has risen 3.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c

Cray Inc (CRAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 75 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 47 trimmed and sold positions in Cray Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 38.58 million shares, down from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cray Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 40 Increased: 51 New Position: 24.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $123.36 million. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It has a 64.69 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services high-performance computing systems. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a range of supercomputing systems, including the Cray XC series, Cray XC40-AC, Cray CS400, and Cray CS-Storm supercomputers; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class data analytics workloads.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 215.00% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

