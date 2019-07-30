TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019; Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Shutterstock (SSTK) Position

TESSCO Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:TESS) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. TESSCO Technologies Inc’s current price of $14.70 translates into 1.36% yield. TESSCO Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 57,728 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has risen 3.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS); 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Shutterstock (SSTK) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 6,765 shares as Shutterstock (SSTK)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 894,819 shares with $41.73M value, up from 888,054 last quarter. Shutterstock now has $1.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 165,548 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 2.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 0.10% less from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) or 94,599 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 12,296 shares. 10,349 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc. Pnc Gru Inc has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 36,096 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Ltd Liability Co owns 675 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,743 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 628,643 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 64 shares. Moors Cabot has 154,626 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tieton Management Limited Co invested 4.55% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 247,303 shares.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $126.96 million. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It has a 65.62 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap reported 11,012 shares. 18,500 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Trexquant Investment LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 12,830 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 600 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 12,376 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,624 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc reported 3,863 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 14,361 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.01% or 784,993 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 18,447 shares stake. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).