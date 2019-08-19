Tessco Technologies (TESS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Lifted Stake; Lexington Realty Trust Com (LXP) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Upped Its Holding by $1.43 Million as Share Price Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tessco Technologies (TESS) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 31,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.09% . The institutional investor held 330,429 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 299,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tessco Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.89M market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 44,924 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has declined 17.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust Com (LXP) by 217.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 158,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The hedge fund held 231,141 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 72,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 1.28 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TESS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 0.10% less from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 40,227 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). 24,575 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 10,349 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 6,432 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 15,742 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 247,303 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability reported 312,754 shares stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,743 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 36,096 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Raymond James And invested 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Morgan Stanley holds 12,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Com (NYSE:OXY) by 14,013 shares to 296,147 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc Cl A (NYSE:DSW) by 28,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,076 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

