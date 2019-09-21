TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.21 N/A 0.22 66.61 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.31 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are 1.8 and 1. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 49.1 and 49.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was more bullish than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats Network-1 Technologies Inc.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.