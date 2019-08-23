TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Comparison side by side

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.23 N/A 0.22 66.61 Knowles Corporation 18 2.24 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Knowles Corporation. Knowles Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is currently more expensive than Knowles Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Knowles Corporation has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Knowles Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Knowles Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares and 0% of Knowles Corporation shares. Insiders owned 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares. Competitively, Knowles Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has weaker performance than Knowles Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Knowles Corporation beats TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.