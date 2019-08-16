TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Contrasting side by side

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.20 N/A 0.22 66.61 Finisar Corporation 23 2.12 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Finisar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Finisar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta means TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Finisar Corporation’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Finisar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Finisar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Finisar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Finisar Corporation has an average price target of $24.83, with potential upside of 10.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Finisar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Finisar Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was more bullish than Finisar Corporation.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Finisar Corporation.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.