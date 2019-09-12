TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.23 N/A 0.22 66.61 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.14 N/A -4.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on the other hand, has 3.08 beta which makes it 208.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares and 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 22.67% stronger performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.