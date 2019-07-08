TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Comparison side by side

Both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 16 0.25 N/A 0.74 24.78 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 4.7% 2.4% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. Its rival Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.8% and 5.2%. Insiders owned roughly 27.45% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated -4.04% -5.37% 22.8% 54.38% 3.74% 52.58% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated had bullish trend while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.