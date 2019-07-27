Tesla (TSLA) Valuation Declined While Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; As Nustar Energy LP (NS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Lowered by $466,102 Its Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 14,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 15,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MUSK COMP PLAN – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Recalls May Disrupt Cash Flow in Lease Bonds, Moody’s Says; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Won’t Need Equity or Debt Raise This Year, Apart From Standard Credit Lines; 29/05/2018 – Daily Breeze: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports updated its review of the Tesla Model 3, after declining to recommend it over the car’s stopping distance and other issues; 16/03/2018 – Tesla’s Troubling Executive Churn Tests Musk’s Management Chops (Video); 17/04/2018 – Tesla Suspends Model 3 Production Again (Video)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 363,641 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 69,020 shares to 499,975 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. $544,000 worth of stock was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5. 15,000 shares valued at $4.40 million were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NS’s profit will be $20.47M for 37.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.