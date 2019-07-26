Tesla (TSLA) Shares Declined While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Stake; Fagan Associates Boosted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $814,262

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.61% or $36.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.82. About 21.92 million shares traded or 94.82% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/03/2018 – Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Crash Under Investigation in California; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 04/04/2018 – China’s tariffs are ‘bad news for Tesla’; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation; 14/05/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK TELLS EMPLOYEES IN A MEMO THAT COMPANY WILL UNDERGO A MANAGEMENT RESTRUCTURING – SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – On their way to grab a cup of coffee in NY today, paparazzi supposedly caught a picture of TV-shy Jim Chanos and Tesla love-child Charley Grant laughing it up. To us it’s just a cute picture of Snoopy and Woodstock celebrating a good day; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Urges Workers to Prove `Haters’ Wrong (Video); 20/04/2018 – Vattenfall joins battle for EV charging market dominance; 12/04/2018 – Tesla in Open Feud With U.S. Safety Board Over Crash Probe; 02/04/2018 – Tesla revealed on Friday that the Model X vehicle involved in a fatal crash last month had its Autopilot system activated

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 181,364 shares. Tcw Grp Inc, California-based fund reported 80,445 shares. Aviva Public Lc reported 51,820 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 2,808 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 52,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bartlett And Communication Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs reported 11,492 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has 1.62% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 29,209 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1.65M were reported by Bamco Incorporated. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 236 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 81,255 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,405 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has 15,641 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. On Monday, January 28 Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 15,000 shares. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million on Thursday, May 2.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 1.46M shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $205.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 624,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

