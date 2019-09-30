Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased Position; Sir Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $8.92 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 2.30M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,856 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 3,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12 million shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worth month ever – down 24.86 percent so far; 20/04/2018 – Tesla’s Hidden Debt Risk: Vertical Group — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD CONDUCTING FIELD INVESTIGATION INTO FATAL TESLA CRASH IN MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Tesla shares are on pace for their worst monthly performance as the electric car company faced a federal investigation and after a recent Moody’s downgrade; 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion compensation is too high, shareholders say; 31/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Tesla saw its worst day in more than a month after controversial earnings call; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla “Autopilot”; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,240 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,345 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 5,383 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0.01% or 10,245 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 237,605 shares. 88,721 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 128,799 shares. Penobscot Investment Management reported 45,665 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 3,964 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6.60M shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 73,238 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Beech Hill Inc has 2.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 41,445 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 10,951 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management reported 151,343 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 415,471 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 13,457 shares to 569,030 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 250,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,644 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 44,550 shares to 67,000 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.