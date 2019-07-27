Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Trimmed Its Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 227,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.93 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.81M, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – The National Transportation Safety Board, the government agency investigating the crash, said on Sunday it was “unhappy” that Tesla made public information about the incident; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s Debt Woes (Video); 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 02/04/2018 – Hold On To Tesla, As Management Tackles Balance Sheet: Houchois; 03/04/2018 – TESLA STILL TARGETS OUTPUT RATE 5K UNITS/WK IN ABOUT 3 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: Tesla’s Musk Takes Charge of Model 3 Production as Problems Persist; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s junk bond tanks to 87 cents on the dollar after downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 24,840 shares. Regions Finance Corporation invested in 2,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 616,445 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Quantitative Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.38% or 3,371 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,500 shares. 18,656 were accumulated by Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Company. Intl Group Inc owns 54,091 shares. 55,603 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 15,425 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada invested in 148 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,354 shares. 18,388 were reported by Mitchell Cap Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30 million shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $170.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 389 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,408 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Homrich Berg stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 422,714 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regent Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Menlo Advisors Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,845 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 5,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Co has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Incorporated invested in 29,758 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 6,449 shares. Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% or 1,808 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $24.15 million activity. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M. Shares for $4.40M were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.