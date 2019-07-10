Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Lowered Stake by $4.92 Million; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $94.77 Million as Share Value Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 17,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.72 million, down from 152,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $233.75. About 3.38M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – TESLA ENGINEERING CHIEF DOUG FIELD TAKING A BREAK FROM COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – CEO Elon Musk took several questions, instead, from Gali Russell, a 25-year-old retail investor in Tesla and Youtuber; 12/04/2018 – TESLA: WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO NTSB; 25/03/2018 – China’s battery king poised to overtake Panasonic-Tesla alliance; 29/03/2018 – TESLA EXECUTIVES’ EMAILS SHOW PUSH TO MEET END-OF-QTR TARGET; 08/03/2018 – Tesla accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down; 16/04/2018 – Tesla is pausing Model 3 production at its Fremont, California factory to ” to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks.”; 29/03/2018 – Tesla’s Voluntary Recall Involves Bolts That Can Corrode in Cold Weather; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 26/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Softbank may make big bet in $2B-$3B IPO of Tesla competitor Nio

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 7.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.94 million, up from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 203,335 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. The insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. 15,000 shares were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B, worth $4.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested in 2,143 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated owns 103,693 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0% or 1,808 shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability Com reported 1.47% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lenox Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 4,650 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Com accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.19% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ameriprise Fin owns 52,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 1,001 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd has 723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 187,811 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Americas. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,449 shares. Grimes & invested in 0.03% or 1,151 shares.