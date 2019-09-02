Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $6.81 Million; Cypress Funds Increased Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $1.46 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 11/05/2018 – “Bonehead” investors could miss a big opportunity by betting against electric carmaker Tesla and chief executive Elon Musk, according to one brokerage firm; 18/04/2018 – Tesla battery production is the real bottleneck, not Model 3 production; 21/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 30/03/2018 – TESLA PUBLISHES UPDATE TO LAST WEEK’S FATAL CRASH; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 22/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s new $2.6 billion compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders. Via @verge:; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAD UPDATED LOGS AFTER IDENTIFYING SOME WORK HOURS & INJURIES NOT SHARED WITH CO BY TEMP AGENCIES PRIOR TO 2016 OSHA 300 LOGS SUBMISSION; 21/03/2018 – Mercury News: Source: Tesla shareholders OK compensation package for Musk

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

