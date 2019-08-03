Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Gvo Asset Management LTD Cut Stake by $6.81 Million; Aptargroup (ATR) Holding Increased by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.07 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – Tesla flies in equipment to speed up battery production for Model 3, sources tell Reuters; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating [Update]; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Expect Model 3 Production Rate Will Climb Rapidly Through 2Q; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAD UPDATED LOGS AFTER IDENTIFYING SOME WORK HOURS & INJURIES NOT SHARED WITH CO BY TEMP AGENCIES PRIOR TO 2016 OSHA 300 LOGS SUBMISSION; 22/05/2018 – Tesla. Calm Down; 29/03/2018 – Dana Hull: TSLA scoop coming; 30/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS IT NOW RECOMMENDS TESLA MODEL 3 AFTER BRAKING SOFTWARE UPDATE; 03/04/2018 – Tesla missed its Model 3 production target…and investors are still relieved; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ANNOUNCES A NUMBER OF KEY HIRES MADE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Never Should Have Issued Bonds. Now They’re Crashing. — Barron’s Blog

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 212,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 202,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 308,578 shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,470 shares to 45,253 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,734 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.69 million activity. 1,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON.

