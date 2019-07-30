Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Upped Position; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $311,049 as Share Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $235.77. About 9.14 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/05/2018 – Tesla’s success hinges on high-volume, efficient production of the Model 3, the first car it intended to become a mass-market vehicle; 06/04/2018 – Steve Jurvetson, an early investor in Hotmail, Nervana, Tesla and SpaceX, is starting a new venture fund after being ousted from his eponymous firm DFJ in November 2017; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call:; 29/05/2018 – Ed Crooks: In the latest Energy Source: the Saudis and Russia plan to increase output; oil companies make windfall profits; Co; 22/05/2018 – Business Insider: Grimes says boyfriend Elon Musk never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing, calls it ‘fake news’ in a; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 02/05/2018 – Deepak Ahuja came out of retirement and returned as Tesla CFO last year, as the Model 3 production ramp became the electric-car maker’s No. 1 priority; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk to take question from YouTube Channel owner; 02/04/2018 – Just now, Munster: I’m still a believer in Tesla $TSLA; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,762 shares to 16,937 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,144 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000.