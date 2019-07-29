Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $436,800; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Stake by $336,762

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $170.92. About 806,351 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $233.41. About 5.80M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla production briefly halted by paint shop fire in Fremont factory – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Kicks Tesla Off Crash Probe for Violating Disclosure Pledge; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Pushes Tesla Debt Deeper Into Junk Territory; 02/05/2018 – CEO Elon Musk took several questions, instead, from Gali Russell, a 25-year-old retail investor in Tesla and Youtuber; 12/04/2018 – Tesla tussles with NTSB as spat over fatal crash continues; 23/05/2018 – Tesla said it had hired Snapchat maker Snap’s vice president of monetization engineering, Stuart Bowers, as vice president of engineering; 03/04/2018 – Tesla eases Model 3 bottlenecks; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla ”Autopilot”; 09/05/2018 – CtW Works With Union-Sponsored Pension Funds; Funds Are ‘Substantial’ Tesla Shareholders; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Schwall Had Been Tesla’s Main Contact With U.S. Safety Regulators

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Deere & Co. Soared 18.2% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93 million for 15.15 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,015 shares. Ci Investments stated it has 245,600 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Saybrook Capital Nc has 11,700 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.13% or 5,186 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 42,745 shares. American Intl Gp has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 130,270 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.15% or 7,285 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 590,991 shares. Quantres Asset Limited has 0.43% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,700 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,100 shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons Why Youâ€™re Wrong About Nio Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Key Takeaways From Tesla’s Earnings Call – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: DPZ, PSO, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock. Shares for $544,000 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5.