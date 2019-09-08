Tesla (TSLA) Share Value Rose While First Republic Investment Management Decreased Position; Rodgers Brothers Raised Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $649,250

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 21,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 23,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS IT NOW RECOMMENDS TESLA MODEL 3 AFTER BRAKING SOFTWARE UPDATE; 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity of debt raise this year”; 27/03/2018 – Tesla shares plunge more than 8% to the lowest in nearly a year on fatal crash investigation; 05/03/2018 – GLASS LEWIS: RECOMMENDS TSLA HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST MUSK PAY PLAN; 05/04/2018 – German carmakers caught in crossfire of U.S.-China trade row; 26/04/2018 – TESLA’S AUTOPILOT CHIEF JIM KELLER HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE – SPOKESPERSON; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 22/05/2018 – Tesla picks up new vice-president of engineering from Snap; 03/04/2018 – Tesla makes production breakthrough […]; 22/05/2018 – Business Insider: Grimes says boyfriend Elon Musk never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing, calls it ‘fake news’ in a

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 25,335 shares to 117,391 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

