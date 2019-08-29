Tesla (TSLA) Share Price Rose While Fort Point Capital Partners Boosted by $436,800 Its Position; Anadarko Pete (APC) Position Has Boosted by Bank Of Nova Scotia

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $215.59. About 3.24M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 02/04/2018 – March 2018 was Tesla’s second-worst month, with prices falling 22.4 percent; 27/03/2018 – Tesla is defending its Autopilot technology as investigators probe a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X SUV; 15/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 PRODUCTION TO ‘LIKELY EXCEED’ 500 CARS PER DAY THIS WEEK, SAYS ELON MUSK – ELECTREK; 22/05/2018 – Business Insider: Grimes says boyfriend Elon Musk never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing, calls it ‘fake news’ in a; 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year”; 04/04/2018 – Home Solar Dims as Tesla, Others, Curb Aggressive Sales; 29/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler investors want electric road map in CEO’s swan song; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk Tells Trump China Trade Rules ‘Make Things Very Difficult’

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 59,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 167,033 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 107,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.70% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Lc holds 1,116 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company reported 24,524 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 55,720 shares. Spinnaker owns 7,143 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 1,697 shares stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,825 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Mitchell has invested 3.88% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 62,631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De holds 163,203 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 109,213 shares. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 74,916 shares. Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 20,688 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 55 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 568,578 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,476 shares to 17,103 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 120,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,717 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 11,094 shares to 1,367 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,388 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 2,197 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 509 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lourd Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 1,113 shares. 9.42 million are owned by Ww Investors. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.06% or 924,061 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested in 1,213 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Century Cos owns 0.18% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 626,333 shares. Clean Yield Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 367,018 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 100 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares.