Tesla (TSLA) Holder Sigma Planning Has Boosted Its Position by $799,056; Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Position in Paycom Software (PAYC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 238.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4,064 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.14M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tesla Faces Liquidity Pressures Due to Its Large Negative Free Cash Flow and the Pending Maturities of Convertible Bonds; 20/05/2018 – Slashdot: Tesla Releases Some of Its Software To Comply With Open-Source Licenses (sfconservancy.org); 14/05/2018 – The self-driving unit of Alphabet has pulled away from some of its autonomous driving rivals in recent months, as Uber and Tesla have each faced reports of costly and even fatal accidents; 17/04/2018 – Back to the Drawing Board for Tesla — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Tesla is shuffling its leadership after reportedly missing its first-quarter Model 3 production targets; 14/03/2018 – Volkswagen Steps Up Pressure on Tesla With Battery Buy (Video); 29/03/2018 – Instinet’s Shah Says Tesla Has Tremendous Momentum in Electric Vehicles (Video); 02/05/2018 – Musk Pledges Profits as Tesla Posts Sixth Straight Loss: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk vows Model 3 production remains on course; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla engineering chief Doug Field takes a break – Bloomberg

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 507,174 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (DIV) by 19,443 shares to 8,582 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 10,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,027 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership reported 2,271 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,300 were accumulated by Bluestein R H & Com. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tru Com Of Vermont has 1,446 shares. Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regis Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,000 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 133,315 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors owns 16,739 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ckw Financial owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 33 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Buckingham Asset has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON.

