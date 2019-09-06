Tesla (TSLA) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Holding by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose; As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 1.85 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – Ed Crooks: In the latest Energy Source: the Saudis and Russia plan to increase output; oil companies make windfall profits; Co; 20/04/2018 – Autocar: Audi E-Tron to charge faster than Tesla Supercharger network; 14/05/2018 – Here’s the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shake-up at Tesla; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s chief accounting officer leaves for ‘personal reasons’; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 11/04/2018 – ALL CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO OFFER PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VERSIONS; 12/04/2018 – Federal agency says it booted Tesla from crash probe. Tesla denies, will complain to Congress; 18/05/2018 – Mercedes-Benz to make Tesla-rivalling electric compact car; 20/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Tesla mogul denies meeting with Israeli startup Cortica

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 58,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 61,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $151.53. About 494,487 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Advsr stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc owns 10,473 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,076 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 0.46% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Company reported 194 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ls Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 389 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.31% or 3,668 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Liability holds 552,801 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 764 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 3,204 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc reported 0.07% stake.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,800 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $59.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 94,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla turns to LG Chem – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Tesla (TSLA) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla Is Losing Its Biggest Asset: Its Brand – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Single women will drive the ‘SHEconomy’ in the next decade, study says – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla talks insurance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tdam Usa Inc reported 5,950 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 51,529 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.1% or 171,640 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Company invested in 3.08 million shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.2% or 18,453 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc accumulated 744,092 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,370 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Management has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 2.58M shares stake.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76 million for 92.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 13,305 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.