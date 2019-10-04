Tesla (TSLA) Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Increased Its Position; Strategy Asset Managers Maintains Holding in American Intl Group (AIG)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 1.49M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 85.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 12,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $231.25. About 6.70 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – “We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident,” Tesla tells CNBC; 03/04/2018 – TESLA – ABLE TO DOUBLE WEEKLY MODEL 3 PRODUCTION RATE DURING QTR BY ADDRESSING BOTTLENECKS, INCLUDING SEVERAL SHORT FACTORY SHUTDOWNS TO UPGRADE EQUIPMENT; 09/04/2018 – Tracking Tesla Lithium groups follow electric-car maker’s stops and starts; 24/04/2018 – Even With No Musk, Tesla Steals Show at Beijing Car Exhibition; 13/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE “FOR” THE CEO PERFORMANCE AWARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Is Still Expecting Tesla To Raise About $2 Billion In Capital This Year — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – California workplace safety agency opens probe into Tesla; 12/04/2018 – A Timeline of the Tesla Autopilot Crash Investigation; 06/04/2018 – Can Tesla Outrun Cash Burn? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will begin taking orders for a dual motor, all-wheel drive model and a performance version of the Model 3 at the end of next week

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 28,947 shares to 14,003 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,277 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Com Na accumulated 4,262 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Co Bank & Trust holds 12,995 shares. 1,842 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Communications Na. First Allied Advisory reported 9,426 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 43,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 519,719 shares. First Personal Financial Service, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,153 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 35.63M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt accumulated 882 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo has 0.83% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 554,521 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability owns 34,975 shares. Natixis Lp reported 546,916 shares. Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 2.91 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc holds 125 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity stated it has 6,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816.