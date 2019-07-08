Tesla (TSLA) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined; American Tower (AMT) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $231.24. About 4.34M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/04/2018 – Tracking Tesla Lithium groups follow electric-car maker’s stops and starts; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Starting SpaceX and Tesla were ‘the dumbest things to do’; 12/03/2018 – Tesla says the planned pause was normal; 29/03/2018 – Tesla voluntarily recalls early Model S vehicles over power steering bolts; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 19/04/2018 – Tesla’s Cash Burn Has Elon Musk’s Dreams Living on Borrowed Time; 15/05/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Lose Energy Leaders Amid Musk’s Reorganization; 30/03/2018 – TESLA PUBLISHES UPDATE TO LAST WEEK’S FATAL CRASH; 12/04/2018 – TESLA WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk Taps Brakes on Tesla’s Model Y After 3’s ‘Production Hell’

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 13,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 511,864 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 53,100 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $133.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

