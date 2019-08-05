Tesla (TSLA) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $44.52 Million; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Decreased by $4.59 Million as Market Value Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 176,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 499,430 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31 million, down from 675,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 383,974 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $227.85. About 1.69 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 31/05/2018 – TESLA: SANJAY SHAH JOINS AS SVP OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 19/05/2018 – Elon Musk teases new specifications for Tesla’s embattled Model 3, calling it ‘amazing’; 15/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 03/04/2018 – TESLA 1Q PRODUCTION UP 40% VS 4Q; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 03/04/2018 – Tesla makes progress on Model 3 despite production target miss; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 09/05/2018 – CtW Investment Cites James Murdoch Lack of Relevant Experience to Serve on Tesla Board

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American cancels flights tied to Boeing 737 Max through Nov. 2 – Dallas Business Journal” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Tru Division invested in 1,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Heartland Advsrs holds 26,099 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.05% or 2.95 million shares in its portfolio. 63,622 are held by Oppenheimer And Communication. Moreover, Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 110 shares. 3,473 are held by Peddock Cap Ltd Llc. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca owns 2.7% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 336,632 shares. 48,643 were reported by M&T Natl Bank. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.01% stake. Shine Invest Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,387 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 12 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mesirow Fincl stated it has 41,525 shares. Invesco has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17,870 shares to 124,694 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 206,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 1.46M shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $205.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 3.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.06% or 58,022 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 8,700 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Linscomb Williams holds 0.15% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. 806 were accumulated by Washington Retail Bank. Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 236,961 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.07% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department owns 3 shares. Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% or 9,660 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 949 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 13.24 million are held by Baillie Gifford.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Tesla (NASDAQ: $TSLA) Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webcast – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla Bets It All On China – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla-Heavy ETF Gets A New Look – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.