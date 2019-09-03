Tesla (TSLA) Holder Institute For Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $643,932 as Shares Rose; Vident Investment Advisory Holds Stake in Office Depot (ODP)

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $224.41. About 3.54M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 05/04/2018 – Tesla would also suffer as it has not yet built a Chinese base; 05/03/2018 – GLASS LEWIS: RECOMMENDS TSLA HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST MUSK PAY PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 15/05/2018 – Tesla may be able to product 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, says a leaked email; 09/05/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES TESLA INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ANTONIO GRACIAS, KIMBALL MUSK, AND JAMES R. MURDOCH; 15/05/2018 – FAIR HIRES FORMER TESLA EXECUTIVE DIARMUID O’CONNELL; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Don’t Buy Tesla, Goes to YouTube as Call Devolved; 18/04/2018 – California’s occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla; 02/04/2018 – Investors dent Tesla after censure from watchdog over fatal crash; 16/04/2018 – Tesla temporarily shuts down Model 3 production in Fremont

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 78.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 326,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 739,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 413,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.265. About 2.03M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5,073 shares to 41,102 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,407 shares, and cut its stake in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 20,700 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 793,055 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 279,350 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 253,825 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.55 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 589,906 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors reported 24,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 891,002 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Profund Lc invested in 0.01% or 47,593 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 2.81 million shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,721 shares to 16,382 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 5,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,362 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com owns 1,350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 5,868 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,013 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 441 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 15 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.05% stake. Ima Wealth holds 509 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,688 were reported by Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation. Stearns Grp Inc owns 115 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Frontier Mngmt stated it has 2,160 shares. 328,338 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1.40 million shares.

