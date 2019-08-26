Tesla (TSLA) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed Holding by $630,000; S&Co Has Boosted Its Stake in Eqt (EQT) by $1.78 Million

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 5.70M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 3,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $213.53. About 4.24M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/03/2018 – ISS calculated the award was worth $3.7 billion on the grant date, compared with the $2.6 billion projected by Tesla; 12/05/2018 – Tesla Executive Leaves for Alphabet Self-Driving-Car Unit Waymo; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Never Should Have Issued Bonds. Now They’re Crashing. — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – BP BATTERY FOR PROJECT SUPPLIED BY TESLA; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 15/05/2018 – Separated At Birth – Tesla Edition; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – Reuters, citing; 30/03/2018 – Some investors are betting against Tesla, citing its financial issues and cash burn woes; 09/05/2018 – NTSB SAYS DOES NOT, AT THIS TIME, ANTICIPATE AUTOPILOT BEING A PART OF INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s credit on Tuesday, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Centofanti Erin R. had bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328. $118,740 worth of stock was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 52,372 shares to 559,301 shares, valued at $33.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 321,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings.

