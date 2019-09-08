Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shares Rose While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Decreased Position; Reik & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR)

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 62,987 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 613,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 642,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.84M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized media companies; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk tells employees Tesla will streamline management; 07/05/2018 – CNET: New York Post: Tesla’s Elon Musk reportedly dating musician Grimes; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s New Pay Package; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Rev $3.41B; 15/05/2018 – Trading News: [RTRS] – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla is having a very bad week; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 falls short of Consumer Reports recommendation; 03/05/2018 – CCLA’S BEVAN: TESLA WILL BE BACK TO CASH MARKET BEFORE YEAR END

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

