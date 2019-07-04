Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Increased Position; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.37 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57M, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 14.20 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 08/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi Can Go As Far As Diesel Trucks, Except In Winter; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 26/05/2018 – Tesla did not seek to hide the truth, its motion to dismiss said; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Says Took Action Because Tesla Violated Party Agreement by Releasing Investigative Information Before It Was Vetted, Confirmed by NTSB; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla’s troubles persist; 11/05/2018 – Field’s leave of absence follows a string of executive departures from Tesla; 27/03/2018 – College students can take a program that will guarantee them a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/03/2018 – TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT -“IN MOMENTS BEFORE COLLISION, AUTOPILOT WAS ENGAGED WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL FOLLOW-DISTANCE SET TO MINIMUM” -BLOG; 24/05/2018 – AXON INVESTORS APPROVE TESLA-LIKE MOONSHOT AWARD FOR CEO SMITH

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 28,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 862,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.69 million, down from 891,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO HAVE REPORTED FINDING TO OCC: DJ; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $13.36 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M. $5.84M worth of stock was sold by Gracias Antonio J. on Wednesday, January 16. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) (NYSE:CYH) by 4.14M shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY) by 196,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,276 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Virginia Qlty Muncpl (NPV).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 36,178 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

