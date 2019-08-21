Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Lowered Position; Ubs Oconnor Stake in Pgt Inno (PGTI) Has Trimmed by $670.56 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Pgt Inno (PGTI) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 48,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, down from 148,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inno for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 113,385 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 441,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.56M, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HUANG WELL AWARE AUTOPILOT WAS NOT PERFECT; 02/04/2018 – Tesla, Uber Deaths Raise Questions About the Perils of Partly Autonomous Driving–Update; 01/05/2018 – TSLA: ����; 14/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been pulling all-nighters at the Tesla factory lately. So this YouTube star started a tongue-in-cheek fundraising campaign to get the billionaire a new, comfy couch; 16/04/2018 – SpaceX delays launch of Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA’s planet-hunting satellite; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – $TSLA almost back to $300 this morning. Filled the gap from earnings last week; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 23/05/2018 – Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 333,000 shares to 548,000 shares, valued at $195.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,000 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Huntington State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 515 shares. Holderness Co accumulated 0.16% or 1,195 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Company reported 840 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 81,255 shares stake. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust accumulated 40 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 78,106 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.01% or 57,418 shares. Fred Alger owns 1,007 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 1,540 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lincoln National stated it has 1,636 shares. State Street Corporation reported 2.84 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Management Limited Co (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 7 shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla: Q2 Is More Than Just A Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nio Stock Is Temporarily Broken, But It’s Worth the Risk – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla catches fire after hitting tow truck – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,440 activity. Jackson Jeffrey T bought $43,050 worth of stock.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results and host Conference Call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PGT Innovations Showcases Indoor and Outdoor Living at 2019 International Builders Show – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations Secures Spot on Forbes’ Top Employer List – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthca (NYSE:HTA) by 90,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicine (Prn) by 11.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Agree Re (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP holds 20,185 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co invested in 1,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prtn invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 105,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 11,879 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.46M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Company invested in 25,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 44,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 230,043 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). New York-based Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0.04% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Legal And General Grp Public has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Vanguard Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board has 218,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.