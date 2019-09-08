Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Has Increased Position; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $53.87 Million as Stock Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.64M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.19M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla Bonds Inch Up After Production Report; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 2018 CAPEX PROJECTION REDUCED TO SLIGHTLY BELOW $3B; 20/04/2018 – Tesla’s Hidden Debt Risk: Vertical Group — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 23/03/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Crash involving #Tesla on Hwy 101 in Mountain View; major backup on SB 101; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 10/05/2018 – TESLA INC CEO ELON MUSK SAYS PLANNING TO LAUNCH TESLA IN TURKEY LATER THIS YEAR – TWEET; 20/04/2018 – Tesla Factory Safety Under Scrutiny After Worker Is Injured; 29/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No one needs to buy Tesla; 18/04/2018 – California’s occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million on Thursday, May 2.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.