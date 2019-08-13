Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Raised Its Position by $52.59 Million as Shares Rose; Gold Fields LTD New (GFI) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Trimmed Stake

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (GFI) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 3.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 11.36 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.42M, down from 15.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 9.16 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $229.01. About 4.66M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla engineering chief Doug Field takes a break – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – NBC 11 CA: Crowdfund Raises Over $2000 to Buy Tesla CEO a New Couch; 17/04/2018 – Tesla: Don’t Sweat Pause of Model 3, Says Global Equities — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Amir Efrati: EXCLUSIVE:-Lyft’s “Perseus” project led by ex-Tesla exec may turn co into fleet manager-New shared ri; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Auto Safety Agency Probing Utah Crash of Tesla on Autopilot; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk Tells Trump China Trade Rules ‘Make Things Very Difficult’; 23/05/2018 – Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Suspends Production of the Model 3, Again (Video); 02/05/2018 – Tesla Vehicle And Battery Production Increase Has Positive Implications For Advanced Junior Lithium Explorers; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and the planned second generation Roadster

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,438 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Arrow Fincl Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,434 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evergreen Cap Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,043 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,020 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 239,213 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.11M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,331 shares. Johnson Gp Incorporated has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 15,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank owns 515 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management accumulated 811 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.27 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $241.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 4.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Imv Inc.