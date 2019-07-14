Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position by $52.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Graham Capital Management LP Position In Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Was Has Raised

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 9.20M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/03/2018 – Tesla Loses Another Senior Financial Executive Amid Model 3 Woes; 18/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla crashes aren’t news because they’re safer than human driving, but that’s not an accurate comparison. Let’s break down the stats that Musk and his self-driving-car cohorts use to say their vehicles are safer; 03/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Spotify’s Strange Listing, Tesla Rising, Sky’s Not Falling on Tesla — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – TESLA WAS AMONG SPECULATIVE-GRADE LIQUIDITY DOWNGRADES IN MARCH – MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Turmoil Sends Its Bonds on an Electric Slide (Video); 13/04/2018 – Tesla booted from investigation into fatal Autopilot crash. Via @verge:; 15/05/2018 – Tesla Board Opposition Builds as Proxy Firm Slams Bad Governance; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Loss $709.6M

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 11.87M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean downgraded at Citi amid rough ride for drilling stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baker Hughes, a GE company Announces June 2019 Rig Counts – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “A Cheap Bullish Trade on Falling Oil Prices – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares to 19.87 million shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs has 149,248 shares. Amp Capital invested in 35,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 2.13M shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 546,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.07% or 134,456 shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 18.20M shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. 408,402 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.19% or 1.95 million shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Lc holds 34,260 shares. California-based Covington Management has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 2.41 million are owned by Frontier Cap Management Limited Com. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Paragon Capital Ltd Llc invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 0.22% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 33.92 million shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Predict 16% Gains Ahead For FTXR – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla In The Rearview Mirror – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Mull Tesla Stock Buy as Production, Hiring and Sales Rev Up – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIO, China’s Tesla Rival, on the Brink of a Turnaround? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.