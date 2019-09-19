Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position Upped by Sessa Capital Im Lp; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Increased Vmware (VMW) Holding by $2.41 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 128,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.48 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.02. About 1.01 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW)

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 209.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 240,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 355,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.33 million, up from 114,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $246.12. About 3.84M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – CCLA’S BEVAN: TESLA’S CASH BURN IS `FRIGHTENING’; 02/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS TESLA RELEASES CRASH DATA IMMEDIATELY, ALWAYS WILL; 11/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Model S, X To Mimic Model 3 – No Key Required; 24/05/2018 – Tesla Is Behind Competition In Self-Driving Technology; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q REV. $3.41B, EST. $3.32B; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA; 18/05/2018 – Electrek: Tesla loses senior Autopilot manager to Lyft’s autonomous driving team; 09/05/2018 – In ‘Dear Elon’ letter, analyst cut off by Musk says he will hold Tesla accountable; 30/05/2018 – Another Tesla driving in autopilot mode has been involved in an accident; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,800 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 19,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,338 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. On Wednesday, August 14 Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 360 shares.

