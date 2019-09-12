Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position Held by Oz Management Lp; Park Avenue Securities Has Lowered Its Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $747,592

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581.62M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $250.19. About 2.79M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES NEERAJ MANRAO DIRECTOR OF ENERGY MANUFACTURING; 28/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Check Out A Detailed Analysis Of That Tesla Model 3 Teardown; 03/04/2018 – IHS Says Tesla’s Woes Are Relatively Minor (Video); 25/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS KEVIN MUKAI HAS STARTED AS DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION ENGINEERING AT GIGAFACTORY; 16/04/2018 – Tesla and SpaceX: Can Elon Musk Run Both? — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders are due to vote on Wednesday, and the company needs majority approval for the proposal to go through; 15/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: “An investigation by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found that Tesla has failed to report some of its serious injuries on legally mandated reports, making the company’s injury numbers look better than they actually are; 14/03/2018 – Democrats cite Tesla probe in raising self-driving car bill concerns

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 56.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $196.34. About 399,793 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 12,358 shares to 32,650 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr U S Treas Bd Etf (GOVT) by 2.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.19 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.11M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $264.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 219,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

